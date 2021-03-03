Menu
Michael John Murphy
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Murphy, Michael John

Michael John Murphy was born February 7, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri, and passed February 22, 2021 in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. He is reunited with his wife Carol Jeanne (Tanasyn), who passed in November 2020, granddaughter Margot Murphy, parents William and Evelyn (Hirbe), brothers Russ and Tom, nephew John, and niece Erin. Mike is survived by his son Patrick Murphy, his wife Debbie (Streiler) and their children Molly, Torin, Cameron, and Mick, his brothers Jim and Tim, his sisters-in-law Nancy, Marilyn, Diane, Beth, and Marianne Beede, his niece Michele Cross, nieces / granddaughters Alanna and Makailyn, and many cousins and friends he remains proud to call family.

Mike attended Immaculate Heart of Mary elementary school, Bishop DuBourg high school, then played soccer at Harris-Stowe before later graduating from St. Louis University. He served in the Army National Guard-Missouri where he was a recipient of the American Spirit Honor Medal graduating first in his class in U.S. Army Leadership School. He was an avid golfer, Notre Dame fan, and youth sports fan and coach. He worked most of his career in industrial sales and commercial real estate finance. Mike also was a member of the Literary Council of St. Louis and volunteered providing weekly reading instruction to prisoners for many years. He spent his last years working in the Boerne (TX) school district where he had become a cherished role model, friend, teacher, family member, occasional sporting event broadcaster and teacher/ support staff honoree of the year recipient. In addition to golfing, Mike and Carol traveled globally and developed extended families in golf clubs and communities in NY, CT, MO, and TX.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at 9:30am on Monday, March 8, 2021 in downtown St. Louis at the Old Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Cathedral, St. Richard Catholic Church (St. Louis), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (San Antonio) and the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, where Mike had developed treasured friendships over the years.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
Old Cathedral
downtown St. Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sadden to hear this news and my sympathies & Prayers for his family. I remember Mike from my time at Kendall Elementary. Always had a kick in his step and a great person to be around and talk to. I had a run-in with him before the winter break while making a delivery of laptops. I was greeted by a friendly smile and a good laugh about not getting into too much trouble for both of us. I always looked forward to bumping into him during my campus visits. I will miss him dearly.
Jeremiah Dominguez
March 17, 2021
While I served as principal of BMSN, Michael was one of our tried and true substitutes who worked on our campus often. He was considered one of our "go-to" substitutes! He entered each assignment with a great spirit and positive attitude, and was simply a very friendly individual who enjoyed good conversation. He was hired away from his substitute role by BMSS in 2016...their absolute gain. We definitely appreciated his service to North. BMSN remembers your time on our campus with great appreciation for all you did for our teachers in support of our students. You will be missed. God Bless.
Tommy Hungate
March 15, 2021
Just found out last night that Murph passed away. So sorry for your loss. We lost a good friend who brought laughs and sunshine wherever he went
John Topping
March 11, 2021
Lew Rosenbloom
March 8, 2021
We all mourn and bewail the passing of another foyn Irishman. This world sheds its tears and the Irish seas are angry at the loss of such a great leader and gentleman. His greatest gift to this world was his son. In Jesus' name- Amen. God Bless the Irish
Christopher Casey
March 6, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Murphy at Boerne MS South. He was an amazing man and will be missed. My prayers go out to the family during this difficult time. Please know, Boerne ISD will miss his presence. He was loved by all!
Holly Taylor
March 5, 2021
Dear Patrick and Debbie, I am (Mary Ann) Carol´s cousin. We are so sorry for the loss of your father. We hope the many wonderful memories of him will comfort you at this time. Carol often talked about your beautiful family and how much she adored them. I do be believe Carol and your dad are joined together in a better place. I wish you peace, and comfort in celebration of their lives. With Deepest Sympathy, Ed and Mary Ann Kerkhoven
Mary Ann and Ed Kerkhoven
March 4, 2021
Our sympathies are with the entire Murphy clan.
Steve Capron and Melinda Kirk
March 3, 2021
Pat, so sorry to hear about Mike and Carol. Will be praying for them and you and your family
Aunt Mary Clare
March 3, 2021
Pat, our sincere sympathy to you & your family .
Bill and Carolyn Freund
March 3, 2021
