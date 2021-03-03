Murphy, Michael John

Michael John Murphy was born February 7, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri, and passed February 22, 2021 in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. He is reunited with his wife Carol Jeanne (Tanasyn), who passed in November 2020, granddaughter Margot Murphy, parents William and Evelyn (Hirbe), brothers Russ and Tom, nephew John, and niece Erin. Mike is survived by his son Patrick Murphy, his wife Debbie (Streiler) and their children Molly, Torin, Cameron, and Mick, his brothers Jim and Tim, his sisters-in-law Nancy, Marilyn, Diane, Beth, and Marianne Beede, his niece Michele Cross, nieces / granddaughters Alanna and Makailyn, and many cousins and friends he remains proud to call family.

Mike attended Immaculate Heart of Mary elementary school, Bishop DuBourg high school, then played soccer at Harris-Stowe before later graduating from St. Louis University. He served in the Army National Guard-Missouri where he was a recipient of the American Spirit Honor Medal graduating first in his class in U.S. Army Leadership School. He was an avid golfer, Notre Dame fan, and youth sports fan and coach. He worked most of his career in industrial sales and commercial real estate finance. Mike also was a member of the Literary Council of St. Louis and volunteered providing weekly reading instruction to prisoners for many years. He spent his last years working in the Boerne (TX) school district where he had become a cherished role model, friend, teacher, family member, occasional sporting event broadcaster and teacher/ support staff honoree of the year recipient. In addition to golfing, Mike and Carol traveled globally and developed extended families in golf clubs and communities in NY, CT, MO, and TX.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at 9:30am on Monday, March 8, 2021 in downtown St. Louis at the Old Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Cathedral, St. Richard Catholic Church (St. Louis), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (San Antonio) and the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, where Mike had developed treasured friendships over the years.