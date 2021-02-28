Pollock, Michael James

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, February, 20 2021. Beloved husband of Patricia Pollock (nee Holzem); dear father of Katie (Jeff) Martin and Austin Pollock; dear grandfather of Tucker, Grady, Wyatt and Amelia Martin; dear brother of Mark (Phyllis), Michelle (Chris) Dwyer, Matt (Margie), and Mitch (Kelly) Pollock; dear son-in-law of Steve (Virginia) Holzem; dear brother-in-law of Gary (Reenie), Craig (Annette), Lisa (Mark) Garcia, Terry (Lisa), and Curt Holzem; our dear uncle, and treasured friend.

Services: Visitation at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn, 63122 on Friday, March 5, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private interment at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington, MO. Memorials to the schools of Ste. Genevieve du Bois in Warson Woods or St. Peter in Kirkwood. The funeral Mass will be live streamed, www.kriegshausermortuary.com .