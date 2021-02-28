Menu
Michael James Pollock
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Pollock, Michael James

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, February, 20 2021. Beloved husband of Patricia Pollock (nee Holzem); dear father of Katie (Jeff) Martin and Austin Pollock; dear grandfather of Tucker, Grady, Wyatt and Amelia Martin; dear brother of Mark (Phyllis), Michelle (Chris) Dwyer, Matt (Margie), and Mitch (Kelly) Pollock; dear son-in-law of Steve (Virginia) Holzem; dear brother-in-law of Gary (Reenie), Craig (Annette), Lisa (Mark) Garcia, Terry (Lisa), and Curt Holzem; our dear uncle, and treasured friend.

Services: Visitation at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn, 63122 on Friday, March 5, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private interment at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington, MO. Memorials to the schools of Ste. Genevieve du Bois in Warson Woods or St. Peter in Kirkwood. The funeral Mass will be live streamed, www.kriegshausermortuary.com .



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church
1575 N. Woodlawn, MO
Mar
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church
1575 N. Woodlawn, MO
Patti I was thinking about y'all and ran across Mike's notice. Shocked and so saddened by this news, we will never forget the wonderful times we had. Ironically I kept a pair of Mike's sunglasses he left at our house. Don't remember the year.Was going to present them to him and we would have all laughed. Jo Ann and I wish you and the family the best ! We love you.
max and jo ann hord
Friend
June 29, 2021
