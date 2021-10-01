Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael K. Proctor
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Proctor, Michael K.

Michael died on September 27, 2021, after a 6 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Serena Embrey Proctor; son, Dominic Michael Proctor; parents, Peggy A. Gilbert Proctor and James A. Proctor; brother, Mark Jeffery Proctor (Linda King Proctor, M.D.); nieces and nephews, CJ Embrey (Jacques Livingston Embrey), Jared, Jessica, and Madi Sack, James and Oliva Proctor, Rachael Mueller (Justin), Veronica and Aaron Embrey; two great-nieces; aunts, Constance Gilbert Kemper, Althea Proctor Phillips, Elizabeth Proctor (Daniel) and Cecelia Proctor (Wilson); mother-in-law Grace Garcia and many cousins and friends.

Michael graduated from Cornell University School of Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1990 and made many lifelong friends while being a member of Cornell's basketball team. Michael worked with his family for 30 years as a McDonald's owner and operator.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clayton, 106 N. Meramec at Maryland on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Ronald McDonald House, 3450 Park Ave., St. Louis, 63104.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lupton Chapel
7233 Delmar Blvd., University, MO
Oct
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
106 N Meramec Ave., St., MO
Oct
4
Entombment
11:30a.m.
Resurrection Cemetery & Mausoleum
6901 MacKenzie Rd., Affton, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Have just become aware of this as I had lost contact.. enjoyed my time at Cornell with Mike as all did and I´m very sorry to hear of his struggle with this disease. My best to his family -he was a delight to coach and had great success after his time in Ithaca
Mike Dement
School
January 7, 2022
I am deeply saddened by the news of your loss. I pray that God will grant you the strength. My most sincere condolences the Proctor Family
Penny Jordan-Fletcher
Work
October 5, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Mike´s passing. My prayers will be with the family. I really enjoyed working for him; he was always a joy to talk with. Rest in the peace of the LordMike, Jacki
Jacqueline Meek
October 4, 2021
A true warrior. His positive attitude and outlook impacted all. All Honor to His Name.
John Qualy
Friend
October 3, 2021
Rusty, Robin and Sherrie
October 1, 2021
So sorry to find out Mike passed. He will be in my prayers and his family too.
Marilyn Wittmaier
Work
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results