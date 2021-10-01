Proctor, Michael K.

Michael died on September 27, 2021, after a 6 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Serena Embrey Proctor; son, Dominic Michael Proctor; parents, Peggy A. Gilbert Proctor and James A. Proctor; brother, Mark Jeffery Proctor (Linda King Proctor, M.D.); nieces and nephews, CJ Embrey (Jacques Livingston Embrey), Jared, Jessica, and Madi Sack, James and Oliva Proctor, Rachael Mueller (Justin), Veronica and Aaron Embrey; two great-nieces; aunts, Constance Gilbert Kemper, Althea Proctor Phillips, Elizabeth Proctor (Daniel) and Cecelia Proctor (Wilson); mother-in-law Grace Garcia and many cousins and friends.

Michael graduated from Cornell University School of Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1990 and made many lifelong friends while being a member of Cornell's basketball team. Michael worked with his family for 30 years as a McDonald's owner and operator.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clayton, 106 N. Meramec at Maryland on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Ronald McDonald House, 3450 Park Ave., St. Louis, 63104.

