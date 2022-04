Rathmann, Michael "Mike"

31, passed Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He leaves his mother "Toots" and numerous friends and family. Mike was preceded in death by his older brother Jim Rathmann and his father, Dennis Rathmann. Services: Memorial Mass July 3rd at 11:00 a.m.. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. Donations can be made to the Mike Rathmann Scholarship fund at www.loyolaacademy.org