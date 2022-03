My Dearest Joan,and Diana....my life was richer the day I met Michael and yourself.I fell in love with both of you,as you were the model folks of love,stories,grace,honor,compassion of course for one another but for all your friends that you have made on Gateway.You both were so devoted and the way you cherished one another was just unbelievable....Michael is really OK now,as he has found peace and heaven,a place of ultimate yearning.Joan,I will always be here for you no matter what,Diana too...you are both strong and faithful.I LOVE you and send many thoughts and prayers during this very hard time.

Sharon Glon..Gateway Dining September 9, 2021