Sepe, Michael Thomas

Michael Sepe, age 67, of Pacific, MO, passed away suddenly March 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife Pattie (nee Fann) and his children, Sean (Alyssa) and Chance along with his stepchildren, Andrew Graczyk (Lindsey), Susan Gartner (Scott), and Jamie Lynn Graczyk.

Michael was the grandfather of 11. Michael is also survived by his father, Thomas Sepe and the late Dorothy Sepe. His surviving brothers are Jim (Teri), Scot (Jean), Peter (Holly), Jayson (Karen), Kelly (Kim), and Paul (Susan). Michael was loved by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Michael was a 1971 graduate of Webster Groves High School and was the owner of Michael Sepe, LLC, a construction company.

We hold fond memories of Michael in our hearts. He never met a stranger. He had a larger-than-life presence and a passion to love life on his own terms.

Private family remembrance to be held.

Rest in peace, Michael.