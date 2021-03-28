Menu
Michael Thomas Sepe
ABOUT
Webster Groves High School

Sepe, Michael Thomas

Michael Sepe, age 67, of Pacific, MO, passed away suddenly March 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife Pattie (nee Fann) and his children, Sean (Alyssa) and Chance along with his stepchildren, Andrew Graczyk (Lindsey), Susan Gartner (Scott), and Jamie Lynn Graczyk.

Michael was the grandfather of 11. Michael is also survived by his father, Thomas Sepe and the late Dorothy Sepe. His surviving brothers are Jim (Teri), Scot (Jean), Peter (Holly), Jayson (Karen), Kelly (Kim), and Paul (Susan). Michael was loved by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Michael was a 1971 graduate of Webster Groves High School and was the owner of Michael Sepe, LLC, a construction company.

We hold fond memories of Michael in our hearts. He never met a stranger. He had a larger-than-life presence and a passion to love life on his own terms.

Private family remembrance to be held.

Rest in peace, Michael.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
So sorry to hear of the loss of Michael. Thoughts and prayers to you and the family. Dianne Nesbitt
Dianne Nesbitt
March 29, 2021
Dear Tom We are so sorry for the loss of your son. You´re in our thoughts and prayers! With love, Trish & Jim Sinner
Patricia Sinner
March 28, 2021
