Wendell, Michael J.

March 21, 2021 of Chesterfield passed away at the age of 89. Beloved Son of the late James and Jane Wendell; loving father of the late James Wendell, Michelle Kent (Sid) Jayne Robinson (Brian) Patrice Miller (Michael) and Michael B. Wendell (Julie); loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of seven.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested all

donations be made to The American Cancer Society. Entombment Bellerive Mausoleum.

