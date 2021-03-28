Menu
Michael J. Wendell
FUNERAL HOME
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
Saint Louis, MO

Wendell, Michael J.

March 21, 2021 of Chesterfield passed away at the age of 89. Beloved Son of the late James and Jane Wendell; loving father of the late James Wendell, Michelle Kent (Sid) Jayne Robinson (Brian) Patrice Miller (Michael) and Michael B. Wendell (Julie); loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of seven.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested all

donations be made to The American Cancer Society. Entombment Bellerive Mausoleum.

www.valhallafunerals.net



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
Mike's Christmas card was always the first to come and when we didn't hear from him I feared for his loss - my dear friend since August 1969 in White Plains we kept in touch for 53 years - we shared the same September 4th birthday - several years ago Mike told me "I have prostate cancer". Jan and I send our condolences and deep sympathy to his family. I will not forget him and am praying for the repose of his soul in heaven. John and Jan Yeazel
john d. yeazel, sr.
Friend
March 6, 2022
My dearest condolences go out to the entire Wendell Family. "Pop" was a great guy, and he will surely be missed. Love, Rosie
Rosie Avellino Dow
April 7, 2021
