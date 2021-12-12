Menu
Miguel "Mike" Aoun
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Aoun, Miguel "Mike"

of St. Louis, Missouri (born in David, Panama) passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Martha Alice (nee Pergrem); parents Rosa M. Cedeno & Aziz M. Aoun & brother, Humberto Aoun; loving father of Michael Alan (Cyndi) Aoun, Michele Karen (Daniel) Hart and Michael Clark (Kathleen) Aoun; adoring grandfather of 6 & great-grandfather of 2; dear relative and friend. He also leaves behind 2 dear brothers, Mario Aoun and Michel Aoun; 2 sisters Lola Aoun and Lina Asmar. Mike spent his career as an electrical engineer for McDonnell Douglas and Monsanto. Before his engineering career, Mike was a Korean War era veteran and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant from the U.S. Air Force. Visitation at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr., Clayton, MO 63105 on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. https://vimeo.com/event/1635338. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132-3214. A KUTIS AFFTON service.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
