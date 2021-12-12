Aoun, Miguel "Mike"

of St. Louis, Missouri (born in David, Panama) passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Martha Alice (nee Pergrem); parents Rosa M. Cedeno & Aziz M. Aoun & brother, Humberto Aoun; loving father of Michael Alan (Cyndi) Aoun, Michele Karen (Daniel) Hart and Michael Clark (Kathleen) Aoun; adoring grandfather of 6 & great-grandfather of 2; dear relative and friend. He also leaves behind 2 dear brothers, Mario Aoun and Michel Aoun; 2 sisters Lola Aoun and Lina Asmar. Mike spent his career as an electrical engineer for McDonnell Douglas and Monsanto. Before his engineering career, Mike was a Korean War era veteran and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant from the U.S. Air Force. Visitation at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr., Clayton, MO 63105 on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. https://vimeo.com/event/1635338. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132-3214. A KUTIS AFFTON service.