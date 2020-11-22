Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mike Kennedy

Kennedy, Mike

67, passed Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after a very rewarding and full life. Loving husband to Sue (nee Lengyel) Kennedy and father to two children, Krista (Ben) Tinsley and Michael (Sammie) Kennedy. Grandfather to four adorable grandchildren, Evie, Lawson, Riley and Quinn. He joins Riley in God's kingdom.

Mike is survived by four siblings, Pat Kennedy, Terry (Debbie) Kennedy, Gary (Sharon) Kennedy and Karen (Bernie) Engler.

Dear son-in-law to Joe (Janet) Lengyel, brother-in-law to Lisa (Ed) Moore, Joe (Rosalie) Lengyel and Krissy (Jim) Ryan.

Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Janice (Bryan) Kennedy and his mother-in-law, Patricia Lengyel. Our dear uncle, cousin, friend and coach.

A special thanks to the staff at Dolan Memory Careilla Dorado for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque.

Services: Family and friends to gather at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Rd. (63129), until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required. Mass will be televised on church's Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/smmaparishstl/

Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
4900 Ringer Rd.
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
4900 Ringer Rd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.