Kennedy, Mike

67, passed Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after a very rewarding and full life. Loving husband to Sue (nee Lengyel) Kennedy and father to two children, Krista (Ben) Tinsley and Michael (Sammie) Kennedy. Grandfather to four adorable grandchildren, Evie, Lawson, Riley and Quinn. He joins Riley in God's kingdom.

Mike is survived by four siblings, Pat Kennedy, Terry (Debbie) Kennedy, Gary (Sharon) Kennedy and Karen (Bernie) Engler.

Dear son-in-law to Joe (Janet) Lengyel, brother-in-law to Lisa (Ed) Moore, Joe (Rosalie) Lengyel and Krissy (Jim) Ryan.

Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Janice (Bryan) Kennedy and his mother-in-law, Patricia Lengyel. Our dear uncle, cousin, friend and coach.

A special thanks to the staff at Dolan Memory Careilla Dorado for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque.

Services: Family and friends to gather at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Rd. (63129), until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required. Mass will be televised on church's Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/smmaparishstl/

Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.