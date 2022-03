Althen, Mildred F.

(nee Fleer) Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the age of 94; beloved mother of Carol Holmes and Diane Althen; our dearest grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service time at 12 noon. Interment at New Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Landon's League Foundation.