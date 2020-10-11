Wallach, M.S.W., Mildred Anne

died peacefully at home on October 9, 2020. Born on March 29, 1920 to the late Manuel and Dora Yanow; dearly beloved wife of 67 years to the late Marvin Wallach; dear mother and mother-in-law of Marc Allan (Danilee) Wallach and Marilyn Wallach Levinson and the late David Neeson Levinson; the adored grandmother of Mr. Sam (Molly) Wallach, Max and Jake Wallach, and Micah Nathaniel Levinson. Loving sister of the late Mitchell Yanow (the late Elaine) Yanow. Dear daughter-in-law of the late Joseph (late Goldie) Wallach; beloved aunt of her nieces and nephew. And beloved great-grandmother of Caroline Wallach.

Mildred Wallach graduated from Madison High School and then graduated from Washington University-St. Louis as an undergraduate student, and the George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University-St. Louis, where she received her Masters in Social Work Degree.

Her first social work job was counseling family members whose relatives were becoming blind, she was excellent at her work, and would spend the next forty years, helping so many families get the support they needed. She was an avid reader, an excellent bridge player, and excited traveler. From the time of her marriage, she and her husband were life-long members of Temple Israel, and she was also active in Jewish organizations such as Hadassah. Her talent for friendship gave her a large and devoted circle of friends.

The family is deeply grateful to Donna Nowden, Yvonne Royston, Patona Robinson and Mona Nowden for the loving care they gave to our dear mother during her final illness.

Our mother will always be loved, and never forgotten, and if one is not forgotten one never really dies. We thank her for all the love and support she gave to her family and her community.

Services: Private family service will be held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE