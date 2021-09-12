Conway, Mildred "Millie"

(nee Stewart), age 94, died peacefully Sept. 4, 2021. Dear wife of the late Bob Conway; dear mother and mother-in-law of Kathy (Don) Horan, the late Ann McEnroe, Mark (Linda) Conway, Julie (Rich) Howdeshell, and Jim Conway; loving grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 17; dear sister of the late John (late Ruth) Stewart, the late Bill (late Georgia) Stewart, the late Tom (Lynn) Stewart our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend; As a nurse and mom, Millie spent her life always caring for others. Her last gift was to donate her body to SLU School of Medicine. The family would like to thank the care givers at Mary Queen and Mother Center and SSM Health Hospice.

Services: Visitation September 17 at 9:00 a.m. Mass 10:00 a.m. Our Lady of The Presentation Church, 8860 Tudor, Overland, MO 63114. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of The Presentation Church, Mary Queen and Mother Center, or Meals on Wheels of Greater St Louis. Collier's Funeral Home at www.colliersfuneralhome.com