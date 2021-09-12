Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Mildred "Millie" Conway
Rosati Kain High School
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO

Conway, Mildred "Millie"

(nee Stewart), age 94, died peacefully Sept. 4, 2021. Dear wife of the late Bob Conway; dear mother and mother-in-law of Kathy (Don) Horan, the late Ann McEnroe, Mark (Linda) Conway, Julie (Rich) Howdeshell, and Jim Conway; loving grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 17; dear sister of the late John (late Ruth) Stewart, the late Bill (late Georgia) Stewart, the late Tom (Lynn) Stewart our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend; As a nurse and mom, Millie spent her life always caring for others. Her last gift was to donate her body to SLU School of Medicine. The family would like to thank the care givers at Mary Queen and Mother Center and SSM Health Hospice.

Services: Visitation September 17 at 9:00 a.m. Mass 10:00 a.m. Our Lady of The Presentation Church, 8860 Tudor, Overland, MO 63114. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of The Presentation Church, Mary Queen and Mother Center, or Meals on Wheels of Greater St Louis. Collier's Funeral Home at www.colliersfuneralhome.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Presentation Church
8860 Tudor Ave., Overland, MO
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Presentation Church
8860 Tudor Ave., Overland, MO
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
Dear Mil, Thank you for your kindness and generosity throughout the years. It has been a true blessing to have known you. Rest in peace.
Don Horan
Family
September 13, 2021
