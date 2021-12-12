Doyle, Mildred Mamie

Mildred Mamie Doyle was born October 30, 1924 in St. Louis Missouri. She passed December 8, 2021 peacefully at home in Arlington Heights, Illinois at age 97 years. Mildred has lived her many years with vigor always treasuring visits with her Family and socializing with her many friends and acquaintances. She then had vast recollection, always with accounts of her life, family and friends. Mildred is a Registered Nurse having graduated from St. Joseph Hospital Nursing School in Alton, Illinois in 1947 and had worked as a Nurse in Nursing Homes, The Blind Girls Home and Doctor's Offices during her lifetime. Mildred has lived in St. Louis, Normandy and Kirkwood in Missouri and in Des Plaines and Arlington Heights in Illinois. Mildred lived on after the passing of her Parents (Philip and Justyna Ischuk), only Sibling (Anna Olliges), Husband (Merville E. Doyle), her first born Child Patricia Mary (Burford), Son-in-law (John W. Weber), Grandchildren (Genelle L. Doyle and Nicholas E. Weber) and Great Grandchild (Theodore P. Doyle). Mildred has much Family living to carry-on; Son (Philip E. Doyle), Daughter (Katherine M. Weber), 7 Grand- children and 7 Great Grandchildren. The Family requests that donations be made in remembrance of Mildred to The Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Woman, 221 W. Washington Ave. Kirkwood, Missouri 63122, 314-966-6034. Arrangements with Lauterburg-Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. NW. Hwy. Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004. St. Louis arrangements to be at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Missouri with a Visitation at Bopp Monday, December 20, 5 pm to 8 pm; with Mom being Laid to Rest on Tuesday at a Family Plot in Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri originating at Bopp at 10:00. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com