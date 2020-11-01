Faulkerson, Mildred Lee

(nee Hughes) Mrs. Mildred Lee Faulkerson was born February 22, 1935 to mother Ruth Catherine Hughes and father Vermont R. Hughes, preceded in death by younger sister Betty Blackwell who passed away on December 7, 2016. Mildred worked at Sinclair and Rush for 34 years, and retired in 2000. She married Onie James Faulkerson, had 5 children. Mildred loved God, her friends, enjoyed bingo and playing cards, loved to dance & music, especially Bobby Vinton. She departed this life on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4:28 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory: Pamela Lee Stallings, her children, Lee, Raeann and Kelly, grandchildren Casey, Skylar, Cassie and Hannah and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; Gary James Faulkerson, married to Debi Wells, their children Kyle and Corey, grandchildren Aubrey and Alivia; James Onie Faulkerson, wife Barbara Coleman, his children Justin and Jarrid and granddaughter Serena; Laurie Ann Faulkerson; David Paul Faulkerson, married to Dayna Blick Faulkerson.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd, on Monday, November 2, 4-8 p.m. Then Tuesday, November 3, from 9 a.m. until time of service 11a.m. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery.