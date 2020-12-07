Menu
Mildred M. "Millie" Friedman

Friedman, Mildred M. "Millie"

December 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Friedman for 72 years. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Kerry (Debbie) Friedman and the late Ronald Friedman. Loving grandmother of Stacey (Mel) Trankler, Shaina (Jonas) Broad, Ryan and Andrew Friedman. Cherished great grandmother of Sophie, Ellie, Peter, Hunter and Trevor. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Due to the current health situation the services will be private. Contributions in Millie's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospice for their care and compassion.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2020.
