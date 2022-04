Stefo, Mildred L.

(nee Kraus), on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Samuel A. Stefo; dear mother of Gregory, Mark, David and Steven Stefo; dear grandmother of Gregory II, Jacob and Sean Stefo; our dear great-grandmother and friend of many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, October 8 at 9 a.m. Interment National Cemetery. Mrs. Stefo was a great mother and a hard worker. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.