Having Millie as a friend was such a blessing. I believe God puts angels in your life and He put Millie in mine. Such a beautiful vibrant person. Thank you Lord!
Chris Muckle
Friend
July 26, 2021
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
July 24, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear this about Millie. We were friends since grade school. Millie was vibrant and full of life. Although in recent years we only saw each other at class reunions, Millie was one you didn’t forget. My prayers for comfort and peace go to her family and all who loved her.
Carolyn (Cooney) May
Friend
July 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Millie was a great lady. I loved working with her.
Debby Price
Coworker
July 2, 2021
Remembering our times together as volunteers at St. Lukes Hospital.
Mary Carrara
Friend
July 1, 2021
My sister, always there for me. My memories of you will always be in my heart and I will miss you everyday for the rest of my life. Love you........Gert
Ginger & Gary Young
Family
July 1, 2021
Millie loved life and left such a wonderful legacy. I’m thinking of you all in your sorrow at losing such a special person.
Kathleen Kearns
July 1, 2021
You are in our thoughts and prayers. Wishing you strength and comfort during this difficult time. Leslie, Laurie and Liz
Liz Seymour
Family
July 1, 2021
I was saddened to hear that Millie passed away, I'm going to miss her too, sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. My deepest sympathies to Bob and your family.
Rhonda DeClue
Friend
June 30, 2021
She will be missed,
thoughts and prayers to her family at this time
Gretchen Mass
June 30, 2021
All of the memories of my sister and I will always stay in my heart forever
Jacqueline Truss
Sister
June 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cheryl and Galen Cox
Family
June 30, 2021
Deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family may The Lord wrap you in his arms and sending positive light and energy to you . She is with the angels now watching over you every day
Karla Brown
Friend
June 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies and many prayers go out to you and your family during this difficult time. Sincerely, Roger and Diane Cannon