Millie L. Boubek

Boubek, Millie L.

(nee Hartin) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond 'Ray' Boubek for 67 years; loving mother of Deb (Mark), Barb (Steve), Mary (Mark), Judi (Rick) and Mike (Sue); adoring MaMa of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gardenview Care Center and Seasons Hospice for the love and care given to their mom.

Services: Funeral Mass at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church (6471 S. Rockhill Rd., 63123) on Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backstoppers appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
6471 S. Rockhill Rd
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
