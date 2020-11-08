Boubek, Millie L.

(nee Hartin) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond 'Ray' Boubek for 67 years; loving mother of Deb (Mark), Barb (Steve), Mary (Mark), Judi (Rick) and Mike (Sue); adoring MaMa of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gardenview Care Center and Seasons Hospice for the love and care given to their mom.

Services: Funeral Mass at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church (6471 S. Rockhill Rd., 63123) on Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backstoppers appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.