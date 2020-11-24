Bischof, Jr., Milton J. "Skip"

91, of St. Charles passed away on

11/19/2020. He was born on August 17, 1929 in St. Louis to the late Milton Bischof, Sr. and the late Catherine Bischof.

He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn Bischof for 67 years and adoring father of Deborah (Mark) Mueller of St. Peters; Lauri (Brian) Kay of Glen Carbon, IL and Mark Bischof of St. Charles. Dear grandfather of Tanner, Connor, Andrew, and Elizabeth. He was a dear father-in-law, uncle, cousin, Korean War veteran, and friend to many -- he will be missed by all who knew him.

Services: Due to COVID-19, funeral services for Skip will be PRIVATE for Family Only. Burial will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. For obituary:

