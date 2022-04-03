Lenkman, Milton Edward Jr.

86, passed away on March 24, 2022. Beloved husband of 57 years to Mary Lou (nee Meyer), proud father to Linda (Ross) Wagner, Jane (Steve Coleman) Lenkman, Susan (Ed) Bradley, grandfather extraordinaire to Justin Wagner, Abigail White, Sydney Bradley, and Annabelle White, brother to Fred (late Sheila) Lenkman and Carole (Bill) Edwards, brother-in-law to Ed (Clare) Meyer, uncle, colleague, neighbor and friend to many.

Milton served in the U.S. Army before enjoying a successful and lengthy career with Monsanto. A graduate of Mizzou, he cherished the victories and anguished over the defeats. At Mizzou, he was a member of the Athenean Society – Delta Sigma Rho. His daughters will always remember the special Sunday night spaghetti dinners with his secret sauce, and many games of wiffleball, badminton, and ping pong. Milton enjoyed some very important yard puttering (VIPing) on weekends and throughout retirement. He loved good history, philosophy and economics books, and any show on The History Channel. His dry sense of humor kept us on our toes and will be greatly missed.

Services: A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, burial is private. To honor Milton's life and legacy, the family has established the Milton Lenkman Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Office of Advancement Gift Processing, 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO, 65211 or online at giving.missouri.edu.