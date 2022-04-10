Bronner, Mimi Hilda

age 86, passed in St. Louis, MO, Friday, March 18, 2022. Mimi was born July 14, 1935 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Mimi was preceded in death by her husband, Jakob Bronner along with her parents. She is survived by her loving children, Mark and Virginia Assousa and her grandchildren, Andrew "AJ" and George Assousa.

Mimi led a beautiful life of always giving. She was an educator and professor for over sixty years in nursing education. She taught at many universities and colleges throughout her career and continued to teach up until the day she passed. In her final act, she gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation, encouraging others to register to be a donor. Her hobbies included gardening, she was a lover of life and loved all things living. Mimi was an accomplished concert pianist and also sang in choirs. She will be truly missed by all those that had the honor of meeting her.

Mimi will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.