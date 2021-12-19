Menu
Mimma Alu
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Alu, Mimma

(nee Polizzi) 86, of St. Louis, MO, passed onto her heavenly home on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Mimma was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. She was born in 1935 in Cinisi, Italy and immigrated to the United States with her husband Filippo in 1958.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years; her daughter, Lina (Russ) Odegard; her sons, Sam (Kathy), Vito, and David (Nancy) Alu; as well as her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Family was everything to Mimma and she never missed the chance to say "I love you." She will be missed beyond measure.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment at Sunset Mausoleum. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
21
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vito, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lynn Wiesner
December 19, 2021
