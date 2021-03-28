Neidorff, Monica

March 24, 2021. Beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, compassionate friend to so many. Monica attended Bradley University and Saint Louis University as a communications major. Smart, quick and witty, she had a gift for writing. Her love for her family knew no bounds and she was especially caring toward her younger brother, Peter.

Monica loved children; loved laughter and life. Her memory lives within us forever. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Diabetes Association of St Louis https://www.diabetes.org/community/local/-offices/missouri or a charity of your choice. Private graveside service was held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery Thur., March 25, 2021. Please visit

bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE