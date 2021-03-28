Menu
Monica Neidorff
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Neidorff, Monica

March 24, 2021. Beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, compassionate friend to so many. Monica attended Bradley University and Saint Louis University as a communications major. Smart, quick and witty, she had a gift for writing. Her love for her family knew no bounds and she was especially caring toward her younger brother, Peter.

Monica loved children; loved laughter and life. Her memory lives within us forever. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Diabetes Association of St Louis https://www.diabetes.org/community/local/-offices/missouri or a charity of your choice. Private graveside service was held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery Thur., March 25, 2021. Please visit

bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I never met Monica, but she was incredibly sweet to my son Kyle who did Shipt deliveries to her during the height of the pandemic. He´s so upset by her passing . We are both devastated. Please know your family is in our thoughts and prayers .
Laura
April 12, 2021
Michael We have an extra angel with us today known as Monica. Thank you for sharing her with us, even for a little while. Jim Weinstein
Jim Weinstein
March 31, 2021
I so enjoyed working with Monica when she worked part time for us at Ladue Florist while she was attending Saint Louis University. She had a million dollar personality, so very friendly and outgoing!! I continued being friends with her and would take all of her floral orders. I always enjoyed talking to her when she would call. She was so full of life and was a ray of sunshine to all of us who were lucky to know her!!! I will miss her and her totally infectious laugh!!! Rest In Peace sweet Monica!!
Barbara A. Hudson
March 30, 2021
Dearest Noemi and Michael, my heart aches for you during this time. I will be praying for you and family. Receive all blessings for the family.
Jackie Biondo
March 29, 2021
Dear Peter and Mr. and Mrs. Neidorff, I was so sorry to hear of Monica's passing. She was such a lovely, caring young woman. I'm a former Miriam teacher and met Monica several times over the years. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Debbie Lawler
Debra Patricia Lawler
March 28, 2021
