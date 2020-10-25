Menu
Monte M. Safron
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Safron, Monte M.

September 16, 1929 - October 18, 2020. Beloved husband & life partner of Judy Luczkowski Safron and the late Louise Chaznoff. Father of Karen (Dennis Hahn), Joe (Debbie), Lynne (Richard Reiche), and step-father of Laurie Bluestone. Beloved grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Graduate of Clayton HS and the University of Missouri. Monte was a VP of furniture firm Townhouse-Penthouse, Industries. He was a Korean War Veteran and

recognized in 2017 by The Honor Flight Network.

Donations to Shriners Hospital, American Cancer Society or The Honor Flight Network.

Services: A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
