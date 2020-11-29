Gapsch, Moritz P. "Motz"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, November 27, 2020. Loving husband of Benilda "Nel" Gapsch for 67 years; loving dad of Ed (Kathy), Dan (Teddi) Gapsch; dear grandpa of Eric (Caitlin) Gapsch, Kelly (Matt) Ernst, Christopher (Emily), Renee and Jeannie Gapsch; great-grandpa of Thea, Madison and Hanna; dear brother of Ken (Carol) and the late

Le Roy (Georgetta) Gapsch, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Motz was original co-owner of Gapsch Auto Body and proud member of Assumption Catholic Church.

Services: Visitation at Assumpton Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd. 63128, Wednesday, December 2, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or Memorial contributions to Assumption Church or Assumption Pro Life appreciated. Kutis South County Service.