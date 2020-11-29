Menu
Moritz P. "Motz" Gapsch

Gapsch, Moritz P. "Motz"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, November 27, 2020. Loving husband of Benilda "Nel" Gapsch for 67 years; loving dad of Ed (Kathy), Dan (Teddi) Gapsch; dear grandpa of Eric (Caitlin) Gapsch, Kelly (Matt) Ernst, Christopher (Emily), Renee and Jeannie Gapsch; great-grandpa of Thea, Madison and Hanna; dear brother of Ken (Carol) and the late

Le Roy (Georgetta) Gapsch, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Motz was original co-owner of Gapsch Auto Body and proud member of Assumption Catholic Church.

Services: Visitation at Assumpton Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd. 63128, Wednesday, December 2, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or Memorial contributions to Assumption Church or Assumption Pro Life appreciated. Kutis South County Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Assumpton Catholic Church
4725 Mattis Rd.
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Assumpton Catholic Church
4725 Mattis Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
