Grattendick, Morris W.J.

passed away on Saturday,

November 21, 2020. Born in Nashville, lL on September 5, 1925 to the Iate Myron and Ella (nee Groennert) Grattendick; loving husband of the late Ruth C. Grattendick for 67 years; dear father of John (Shirlee Gentles), Karl (Pam) and Karen Grattendick; cherished grandfather of Andrew and Michael Grattendick; dear brother of the late Marion (Bob) Glenn and the late Marcella Wegant; He was a dear father-in-law to Mary; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. His smile, handshake, and warm greeting will be deeply missed by many. The family wishes to thank all the staff who cared for him at Cape Albeon Assisted Living. Morris had a specialfriend/caregiver, Cory Webster, in the Navigator Group at Cape Albeon, who brought him joy and made him laugh.

Morris was a long-time member and employee of St. Lucas UCC in Sappington, MO, and a member of its Men's Fellowship. He worked as a Cartographer for the Defense Mapping Agency for many years and contributed to Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo mapping projects. Morris was a Past Master Counselor of Sentine! DeMolay and a member of Gateway Masonic Lodge #40 A.F.&A.M. for over 70 years. He was an active member and Past President of Gravois Kiwanis and Past Lt. Governor for the Kiwanis Missouri-Arkansas District.

Morris was drafted into the Army at age 17 during WWII. He served as a Medic in the 94th lnfantry, under Gen. Patton. He was injured as a result of enemy fire during the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was a Disabled American Veteran and a past member of the American Legion.

Services: A small family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Lucas UCC Cemetery. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19 regulations. ln lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gravois Kiwanis Charitable Fund, 2408 Oakmont Court, High Ridge, MO 63049 or to the Salvation Army-Gateway Citadel, 824 Union Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123.