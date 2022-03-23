Vogel, Myrleen Ann

(nee Golfinopoulos) baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, on Monday, March 14, 2022. Beloved wife and best friend for over 50+ years of the late, Earl W. Vogel; beloved mother of Dan (Ellen) Vogel, Tim (Krysti) Vogel and Tom (Heidi) Vogel; dear grandmother of Amy Winters, Tim (Kristina) Vogel, Jr., Tom (Kristin) Vogel, Jr., Dane Vogel, Lance (Nicki) Vogel, Luke (Ellen) Vogel, Dylan (Katie) Vogel, and Daniel Vogel, Jr; dear great-grandmother of Caleb Vogel, Kyla Vogel, Joshua Vogel and Wesley Vogel and expecting three additional great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Clara Hill and Harry Golfinopoulos; sister of the late Georgia Tretter, the late Harry Golfinopoulos, Jr. and the late Larry Golfinopoulos.

Services: Memorial Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29th from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park (63088). Luncheon to immediately follow.

Myrleen, nicknamed Mert, loved Jesus Christ and lived her Catholic faith. She was a graduate of Cleveland High School. She was active in the Lionettes. Mert loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She adored her friends and never lived a day she didn't smile.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Dane Vogel Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund CU Advancement CU Foundation, 1800 Grant Street, Suite 725, Denver, Colorado 80203.