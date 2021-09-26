Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myrna L. Kunz
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kunz, Myrna L.

(nee: Couch) Entered into Peace on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Kunz, Jr.; Loving mother of Cheryl Suschank, Cindy (Ron) Steinbruegge and the late Debbie Germain; dear grandma of Christopher (Rachel) Germain, Kim (Kirk) Forslund, Sarah Suschank and Scott (Laura), Jason and Justin Steinbruegge; dear great-grandma of Rileigh, Karson, Antonio, Ashtin, Jack and the late Mason; beloved great-great grandma of Liam and Aiden; our dear sister-in-law and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.. At 1:30 p.m. procession will proceed to the Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel for services and entombment.

If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Myrna's memory via check or [email protected] or physical address for memorials in care of Sarah Suschank, 226 W. Ripa, Saint Louis, MO 63125. Please share memories and condolences at

hoffmeistersouthcounty.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
28
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy on you Mom's passing to be with the Lord , my prayers are with her and your family . I think about the days at Posloskys quite often .
Tom Dittrich
Work
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results