Kunz, Myrna L.

(nee: Couch) Entered into Peace on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Kunz, Jr.; Loving mother of Cheryl Suschank, Cindy (Ron) Steinbruegge and the late Debbie Germain; dear grandma of Christopher (Rachel) Germain, Kim (Kirk) Forslund, Sarah Suschank and Scott (Laura), Jason and Justin Steinbruegge; dear great-grandma of Rileigh, Karson, Antonio, Ashtin, Jack and the late Mason; beloved great-great grandma of Liam and Aiden; our dear sister-in-law and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.. At 1:30 p.m. procession will proceed to the Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel for services and entombment.

If desired, please make expressions of sympathy in Myrna's memory via check or [email protected] or physical address for memorials in care of Sarah Suschank, 226 W. Ripa, Saint Louis, MO 63125. Please share memories and condolences at

