June 14, 2021. Beloved sister of Barbara Lynne Maia Goldstein, Elaine Hope (Mark) Froneberger and Sheldon Irvin (Michelle) Goldstein. Dear daughter of Shirley and Jack Louis Goldstein. Loving aunt of Sofia Ilanit Maia Goldstein, Eliana Alissa Maia Goldstein, Sarabeth Akasha (David) Fok, Miriam Rashel Froneberger, and Kimberly (Suselina) Acosta-Goldstein. Our beloved relative and friend.

Nadine was a lifelong resident of St. Louis, and a featured artist at the Third Degree Glass Factory. She will be dearly missed by a wealth of friends and loving family.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, June 20, 10:00 a.m. at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South Rd. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146.

