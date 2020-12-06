Brown, Nadine Marie

(nee Wagener) Monday, November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Richard Brown; loving mother of Christine (the late John) Neikirk, Elizabeth (the late Fred) Goodson and the late Paul Richard Brown; cherished grandmother of Wesley (Lauren) Barger; proud great-grandmother of Ella Anne and Edith Nadine; dear friend to many.

Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com