Nadine Marie Brown

Brown, Nadine Marie

(nee Wagener) Monday, November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Richard Brown; loving mother of Christine (the late John) Neikirk, Elizabeth (the late Fred) Goodson and the late Paul Richard Brown; cherished grandmother of Wesley (Lauren) Barger; proud great-grandmother of Ella Anne and Edith Nadine; dear friend to many.

Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
Beth, Christy and Wes, Sharing in your sadness as you remember your Mom and Grandmother. I'm going to miss her, too. I have fond memories of the long friendship our parents share. Our Mom's luncheons, our Dad's fishing trips and their many vacations. I hope you find comfort knowing they are together again. Peace and love to you during this sorrowful time.
Kristy Zimmermann
December 6, 2020