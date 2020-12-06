St. James, Nance

aka Nancy Babcock Scrivener, 93, Joined the heavenly choir on Oct. 14th, 2020.

Nance, grew up in St. Louis, made her way to Broadway, then back home where she and her husband Clif St James became local tv, and radio hosts. Nance performed at Muny, St Louis Symphony, and then taught voice for 30 years.

Her life will be celebrated with a concert performance by many of her former students, and her beloved Jr. League Larks when it is safe to gather.

She is survived by her children Stace St James Physioc/ Steve, Lori St James Doll/Jonathan, Chip St James Scrivener, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor would be appreciated to varietytheatre.org