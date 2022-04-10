Burke, Nancy Reinhart

Nancy passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Beloved mother of Elizabeth E. Flanigan (Peter) and Melissa E. Acker (Tom); dear grandmother of Drew Flanigan (Caroline), Lacey Fisher (Tyler), Billy Acker and Johnny Acker (Kati); great-grandmother of Spencer, Will and Read Flanigan; dear sister of Jean Reinhart Smith (Peter) and the late Elizabeth Reinhart Meyer. Former spouse of the late William R. Engelsmann.

Nancy attended John Burroughs School, Iowa State University and Washington University. She then worked as a stewardess for TWA. A board member of the Junior League, long-time volunteer for the Center for Hearing and Speech, an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church and an avid golf and bridge player.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 North Warson Rd. at Ladue Rd. on Wednesday, April 13, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to John Burroughs School, 755 South Price Rd., St. Louis 63124, Greyhound Companions of Missouri, 2208 Mason Ln., Ballwin 63021 or to the Center for Hearing and Speech, 9835 Manchester Rd., St. Louis 63119.

