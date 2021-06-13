Menu
Nancy Sheridan Carter
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Carter, Nancy Sheridan

On Thursday, June 10th, 2021, Nancy Jean Carter passed away at home at the age of 73 with her loving husband, Nick and three generations of family by her side.

Nancy was the matriarch of the Sheridan clan, a loving wife to her husband, Nick, and a deeply caring mother and Nana to her children and grandchildren. Home and family embodied her spirit. So many family members, friends, neighbors will attest to how generous and genuine Nancy was with everyone she met. In her travels near and far, Nancy never met a soul with whom she could not strike up a conversation right away. Her warmth and beauty always shone bright, and she was full of life. Nancy loved birds and wildlife, and it was not rare to see a bird or animal approach Nancy sensing her gentle soul.

Nancy's death was preceded by her father John "Jack" Sheridan, her mother Jean Sheridan-Ryan, her stepfather Bob Ryan, and her brother Bill Sheridan. She is survived by her loving husband, Nick; her four children, Andrew Nantz (Renata), Jeremy Nantz, Bill Carter (Lisa), Beth Pruett (Matt); her siblings John Sheridan (Sherry), Jim Sheridan (Ann), Bob Sheridan (Carolyn), Joe Ryan (Marianne), Sue Agnew, Steve Sheridan (Debbie), Lori Ryan, Judy Pope, Sally Sheridan (Dwight), Jenny McDonald (Craig), Marcy Kincaid (Chuck); her grandchildren Luke, Cyrus, Brayden, Skyler, Brooklyn, Inesa, Nevara, Linas; and her many nieces and nephews.

Services: Nancy's family will hold a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nancy to Wild Bird Rehab, 9624 Midland Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63114 or online at www.wildbirdrehab.org. We will miss you until we see you again, Gladys.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
Nancy was so loving, giving and creative! I always enjoyed her presence no matter where we happened to meet in our homes or out and about. My sympathy goes out to Nick and family. Nancy will be remembered as a very special friend!
Judy Blix
Friend
June 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Nancy was such a great gal. I met Nancy as she was my sister Ellen Kahle's friend and she was so nice and fun to be with! It has been a very long time since I have seen her and was sad to hear of her passing. You are all in my prayers. Pam Hartrich
Pamela A. Hartrich
Friend
June 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I sure enjoyed her love and spirit. She will be missed.
Lisa and Gene Mainini
Friend
June 13, 2021
Nancy and I were the best of friends growing up in KC, MO Many good memories. Rest in piece old friend from the past. Will see you on the other side.
Nancy Scheier Gossett
Other
June 13, 2021
