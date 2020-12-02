Schulte, Nancy E.

(nee Stanley) age 89, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan L. Schulte; loving mother of Jim (Kathy) Schulte and Carol (Brian) Kottwitz; dear grandmother of Katy (Kyle) O'Kane, Cary (Linda) Schulte, Christopher (Anh) and Matthew Kottwitz; dear sister-in-law of Harold (Mary Lou) Schulte. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis SoCo Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, Dec. 4, 9am until service at 10am. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Florissant Valley Christian Church, 1325 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO 63031, or to a charity of your choice.