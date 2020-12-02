Menu
Nancy E. Schulte

Schulte, Nancy E.

(nee Stanley) age 89, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan L. Schulte; loving mother of Jim (Kathy) Schulte and Carol (Brian) Kottwitz; dear grandmother of Katy (Kyle) O'Kane, Cary (Linda) Schulte, Christopher (Anh) and Matthew Kottwitz; dear sister-in-law of Harold (Mary Lou) Schulte. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis SoCo Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, Dec. 4, 9am until service at 10am. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Florissant Valley Christian Church, 1325 N. Highway 67, Florissant, MO 63031, or to a charity of your choice.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Dec
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Our Deepest Sympathy. We are so sorry we couldn´t attend. We know she will be deeply missed.
Kenneth and Sherry Hegger
December 2, 2020