Nancy M. Farotto
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Farotto, Nancy M.

Wed., Dec. 22, 2021. Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Sun. Dec. 26, 4-9PM. Funeral Mass Mon, Dec 27, 10 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park).



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
27
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Valley Park, MO
Our deepest condolences on your family's loss. I really loved that she didn't mince words you knew exactly what she was thinking! An awesome person that will be missed !! Rest in peace my fellow redhead
Mark and Jean Crews
December 27, 2021
Ron, Phyllis & family~ Nancy was one of my first bosses. She taught me a lot about work, and we had a lot of fun and laughs, too! I´m so sorry for your loss. Jane Bauer
Jane Bauer
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Nancy´s passing. Sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Nancy Robbins
Work
December 24, 2021
Such a good person with a big heart, you will be missed.
Tim Behrens
Friend
December 24, 2021
