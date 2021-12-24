Our deepest condolences on your family's loss. I really loved that she didn't mince words you knew exactly what she was thinking! An awesome person that will be missed !! Rest in peace my fellow redhead
Mark and Jean Crews
December 27, 2021
Ron, Phyllis & family~
Nancy was one of my first bosses. She taught me a lot about work, and we had a lot of fun and laughs, too! I´m so sorry for your loss.
Jane Bauer
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Nancy´s passing. Sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Nancy Robbins
December 24, 2021
Such a good person with a big heart, you will be missed.