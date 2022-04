Harvey Geerlof, Nancy Hines "Mamaw"

84, passed Friday, March 12, 2021, surrounded by her children, after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carney's Kids or Saint Louis University would be most welcomed.

Services: Visitation at Saint Pius V Catholic Church on Saturday, March 20, from 9:30-11 a.m., after which, due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private Memorial Mass.

everloved.com/life-of/nancy-harvey-geerlof