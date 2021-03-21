Menu
Nancy T. Gleason
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Gleason, Nancy T.

(nee Talbot), passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the age of 89.

Beloved wife of the late Albert I. Gleason. Loving mother of Michael (Peggy) and Brian (Mary) Gleason. Grandmother of Meghan and the late Mary E. "Molly" Gleason. Sister of the late Joan (Paul) Curry and Cyril (Joanne) Talbot II. Sister-in-law of the late Howard (Rosella) Gleason. Dear aunt and friend of many.

Services: Private committal service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Molly Gleason Memorial Scholarship Fund at visitationacademy.org. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for you're loss
Mark Bimslager
Friend
March 22, 2021
I was always glad to see Nancy’s smile in the hallways at St. Luke’s. Would stop in just to say “hi”. She will always be remembered with a smile
Sue Annunziata
Coworker
March 21, 2021
Brian, Mary, and Family ,

My condolences on the loss of Brian's Mother, Nancy.

Wayne Rosenthal (Saint Louis, Mo)
Wayne Rosenthal
Acquaintance
March 21, 2021
To the family of Mrs.Gleason,
my thoughts & prayers are with as you mourn the loss of this lovely lady. May you find peace & comfort in the memories that you cherish of her.
My sincere & deepest sympathy,
Karen Nine
Karen Nine
Friend
March 17, 2021
I always enjoyed Nancy's visit to the office. She was always vibrant, friendly and a genuine. She had a great personality to match her big, beautiful smile. I will miss her
RODNEY LOFTON
Friend
March 17, 2021
I volunteered at St Luke's with Nancy. She was a sweet
person. I'm sure God was waiting to welcome her in.
Family will surely miss her.
Alice Hopper
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results