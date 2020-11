Windle, Nancy L.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Windle; loving mother of Kelly Fredrickson; Aimee Windle, Mary (Chris) Wild and Curtis Windle; dear grandmother of Michael Hubbard and Sophia Fredrickson; dear aunt, sister-in-law and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL 10151 Gravois Sunday November 29, 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service and interment will be private. Memorials to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association appreciated.