Lazier, Nancy

(nee Sturhahn), passed away, Wednesday, September 8,2021, at the age of 92.

Beloved wife of Charles E. Lazier; mother of Doris "Dee" (James) Lafata; grandmother of Philip (Lindsay) Lafata and Meredith Lafata; great-grandmother of Meru Nancy Lafata, Marie Clare Lafata, and Samuel Lafata Rayburn; sister of the late Roland "Bo" (Surviving Sue) Sturhahn and L. Martin (Surviving Diane) Sturhahn; dear Aunt and Friend.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, September 17, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.