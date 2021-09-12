Menu
Nancy Lazier
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Lazier, Nancy

(nee Sturhahn), passed away, Wednesday, September 8,2021, at the age of 92.

Beloved wife of Charles E. Lazier; mother of Doris "Dee" (James) Lafata; grandmother of Philip (Lindsay) Lafata and Meredith Lafata; great-grandmother of Meru Nancy Lafata, Marie Clare Lafata, and Samuel Lafata Rayburn; sister of the late Roland "Bo" (Surviving Sue) Sturhahn and L. Martin (Surviving Diane) Sturhahn; dear Aunt and Friend.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, September 17, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Bye grandma I love you!
Phil Lafata
September 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You were such a great friend and I loved you so much. I loved coming over and just talking to you and listening to your adventures. My heart will miss you dearly.
Christina James
Friend
September 16, 2021
