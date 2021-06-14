Pasco, Nancy Beauman

passed away June 10, 2021 at her home in Kirkwood. Nancy was born July 3, 1937 in Carbondale, Illinois, to the late William Harry Beauman and Julia Jackson Beauman of Tunnel Hill, Illinois.

Nancy grew up in southern Illinois and helped out on the family farm where they grew apples and peaches in vast orchards (Top the World Orchards). She said that growing up on a farm was tough but rewarding and taught her the value of hard work. Nancy went to a small elementary-high school in Vienna, Ill. that she jokingly called a one-room schoolhouse. Upon graduation from High school in 1955 (as valedictorian), Nancy attended the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. Coming from a small school she was initially concerned about her academic experience, but she said that attending the university confirmed her ability to compete on an academic level with students from all types of backgrounds.

Nancy was married in 1957 to John Griffin and had to temporarily suspend her college education, with the birth of her three children (Paul in Champaign, Illinois, Julie in Lafayette, Indiana and Ann in Baytown, Texas). They moved to Lafayette for John to attend Purdue, then on to Baytown, Texas where John got a position with Humble Oil (now Exxon).

After separating from her husband, Nancy moved herself and the kids to St. Louis to be near her parents. Nancy became a single mother in the 1960's, worked full-time and completed her Bachelor's degree (UMSL) and her Master's Degree in Social Work (SLU), all while raising three children. An amazing accomplishment today, even more so then.

Nancy was a social worker by profession and worked at St John's (now Mercy) Hospital for many years, as well as St. Luke's and Surrey Place. Nancy was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Louis (since 1967), where she served as a Deacon, an Elder as well as her work on various committees. After retirement, Nancy participated in charitable activities including being a tutor at Jackson Park Elementary helping students with their reading, and a court appointed special advocate (CASA) for children in family court.

Nancy is preceded in death by her brother William H Beauman and husband H R Pasco. She is survived by her son Paul Beauman Griffin (wife Linda) of Houston, Texas, daughters Julia Griffin (grandson Andy Lesinski, granddaughter Rachel Lesinski) of St. Charles, Missouri and Ann Martin of Lutz, Florida (husband Dennis, grandson Matthew, his wife Brooke and their son Ellis).

Services: Services for Nancy will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Louis on Wednesday June 16th with a meet and greet at 5pm, followed by a memorial service at 6pm and a fellowship afterwards. A private interment will follow later in the year at the family grave site in her home town of Vienna. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the First Presbyterian Church of St. Louis (7200 Delmar, St. Louis, MO 63130). See BOPPCHAPEL.COM