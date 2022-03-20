Menu
Nancy Brooke Petersen
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022

Petersen, Nancy Brooke

75, of Kansas City, MO, died in her sleep March 10, 2022, following a long illness. Brooke was born Sept. 15, 1946, in Evanston, IL, the first of eight children born to Jurgen "Pete" and Marilyn "Lynn" Petersen, both now deceased.

She lived in St. Louis MO most of her life, retiring in 2016 from Ross & Baruzzini, a technology and engineering firm, before moving to the Kansas City area.

She is survived by brothers Nick (Camille), Chris (Meghan), Mark (Cindy) and Jim (Nancy); sisters Barbara and Amy; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Laird; brother-in-law Wayne Kopke; sister-in-law Sandra Petersen; and her beloved longtime canine companions Stuart and Pete.

Memorial donations may be made to the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (curefa.org) and to the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary (naturesanctuary.com).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
Brooke was a wonderful person when I worked for her in the early 80s. I'm so sorry to hear about her passing. May her memory be eternal.
Pete Kafalenos
Work
March 20, 2022
