Nancy S. Forinash

Forinash, Nancy S.

(nee Dickey) Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Darrell Forinash; dear mother of Brian (Alicia), Mark (Shawna) and Andrew (Brandy) Forinash; dear grandmother of Riley, Cole, Blake, Boden and Baker Forinash; dear sister of Sally (Bruno) Boffa, Kenneth Dickey and Janet Dickey (David Otto); our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Due to covid restrictions, private services will be held at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.
