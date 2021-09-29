I had the pleasure of working side by side with Nancy for seven years. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Michael Smith
September 30, 2021
Please accept my condolences.
Rest In Peace, Nancy.
Helen Nauman
Work
September 30, 2021
Our condolences to the family of Nancy Sawyer. I had the pleasure of working with Nancy at St. Louis Community College. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Angela & Alan Davis
Work
September 30, 2021
To the family of my beloved friend and coworker, please know that I share in your loss. Nancy and I were very good friends and I will truly miss her and for that I am sending you and your family my sincere condolences. Rest In Peace Nancy