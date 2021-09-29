Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy S. Sawyer
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Sawyer, Nancy S.

(nee Stephenson) passed on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, October 2, 2:00 p.m. until Memorial Service 4:00 p.m. at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
2
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
a long time neighbor and good friend
leroy and carol kittel
Friend
October 2, 2021
I had the pleasure of working side by side with Nancy for seven years. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Michael Smith
September 30, 2021
Please accept my condolences. Rest In Peace, Nancy.
Helen Nauman
Work
September 30, 2021
Our condolences to the family of Nancy Sawyer. I had the pleasure of working with Nancy at St. Louis Community College. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Angela & Alan Davis
Work
September 30, 2021
To the family of my beloved friend and coworker, please know that I share in your loss. Nancy and I were very good friends and I will truly miss her and for that I am sending you and your family my sincere condolences. Rest In Peace Nancy
Paulette Johnson
Work
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results