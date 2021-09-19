Schukai, Nancy A.

(nee Jackson) died on September 16, 2021, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Schukai Sr., daughters Johanna (Leo) Schloss and Jennifer (Bill) Fletcher, and sons Bob (Linda Rowley) Schukai Jr. and David (Katherine) Schukai. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Jackson, Hallie, Will, Emily, Allison, Jonathan, Jack, Matt, and David. She is also survived by her sisters Susan (Charles) Hoff and Mary Lee (Russell) Metheny. She was preceded in death by her father William Jackson, mother Katherine (Koch) Jackson, and grandson Thomas Schukai. She was a much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and cousin.

Nancy was born in 1939 in Kingwood, West Virginia. She graduated from the Alexandria (VA) School of Nursing in 1962. She and Bob were also married in 1962. She was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts and a long-time supporter of the St. Louis Zoo and World Wildlife Foundation. She had a passion for golf, travel, all things England and Scotland, motor racing, classical music, cooking, and reading.

All of us will miss her so much. She was our den mother, Girl Scout leader, granny-shot making basketball player, music teacher, wife, mother, and friend. We were truly blessed to have her in our lives and we now trust that the care and love she shared with us all will be rewarded in heaven by God who loves and cares for us all.

Services: Visitation will be at Kutis Funeral Home on Monday, September 20th from 3-6 p.m at 10151 Gravois Road in St. Louis, MO. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 21st at 10 a.m. at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church, 6737 S. Rock Hill Road, St. Louis, MO 63123.

If you would like to make a memorial gift, the family requests donations to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, 1465 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63104, where Nancy first worked as a pediatric nurse. Donations can also be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/. Masses in her memory are also greatly appreciated.