Curtin, Nancy L.

(nee Allen) Absent from the body, present with the Lord on Friday March 25, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Curtin; loving mother of Cathleen (Jim) Austin and Craig (Joy) Curtin; loving grandfather of Caleb (Chelsea) and Jordan Enk; dear great-grandfather of Charlotte and Cason Enk; dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Private services will be held at JB National Cemetery. Contributions to Samaritan's Purse appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.