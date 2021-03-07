Menu
Natalie Julia Silver Finkelstein
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Finkelstein, Natalie Julia Silver

March 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Irving "Sonny" Finkelstein; dear mother of children Steve Finkelstein (Harriet), Anita Finkelstein (the late Tom Holcomb) of Arlington, Virginia, Harvey Finkelstein, and Jack Finkelstein; dear grandmother of Jason Finkelstein, Stephanie Finkelstein, Lisa Silverman, Erin Johnson (the late Tom Johnson), Rick Johnson; dear great-grandmother of Sarah Johnson; dear sister of the late Lois Elfanbaum (the late Alan Elfanbaum) and the late Yitzhak Abramson (Ruthie). Natalie was our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. An artist and avid doll collector, she had a joy and passion for life that brought a smile to everyone she met.

Services: Private graveside services will be held for immediate family. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Berger Memorial Chapel
