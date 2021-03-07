Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nathalie Jean Le Vine

Le Vine, Nathalie Jean

On Saturday, February 27, Nathalie Jean Le Vine, a loving mother and well-known St. Louis ballet teacher passed away at the age of 91. Nathalie is preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband. She is survived by her two children Theodore Le Vine and Nicole Vizcarra, Sister Lillian Stevens, Cousin Russ Dale, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Services: Due to COVID, a funeral service is not planned. However, a memorial tribute to her life will be scheduled for a later date.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
She was a generous and caring woman and neighbor with a good sense of humor.
Curt Milliman
March 20, 2021
Ms. Le Vine was my ballet teacher in the 1960's and 70's, she started a life long love of dance for me, I will always remember her with happy memories. My prayers are with her family.
Cindy Kimler Ryder
March 10, 2021
You were not just Emily´s ballet teacher but a dear friend of the family. We will miss you.
Julie Yuan
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results