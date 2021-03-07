Le Vine, Nathalie Jean

On Saturday, February 27, Nathalie Jean Le Vine, a loving mother and well-known St. Louis ballet teacher passed away at the age of 91. Nathalie is preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband. She is survived by her two children Theodore Le Vine and Nicole Vizcarra, Sister Lillian Stevens, Cousin Russ Dale, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Services: Due to COVID, a funeral service is not planned. However, a memorial tribute to her life will be scheduled for a later date.