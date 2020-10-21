Foppe, Neal A.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on October 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Mary Foppe (nee Doherty); loving father of Lisa Foppe, Diane (Jimmy) Jones, Nicholas (Michele) Foppe and Joseph (Mary Ann) Foppe; devoted grandfather of Kyle (deceased), Tara (Kyle), Colin, Cassidy, Elizabeth, Matthew, Mary Alice, Brendan; great-grandfather to Kellan and Colt; dear brother of the late Arnold and Don Foppe. Neal lived his life through God, his family and friends and a golfing buddy to many.

Services: A private memorial Mass due to Covid-19. Neal chose to donate his body to science to further medical education. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mid-America Transplant appreciated. www.midamericatransplant.org