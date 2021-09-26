Alfred, Neal B.

on September 18, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Marilyn J. "Jeannie" Alfred (nee Utley); loving father of Amanda (Bryan) Bartsch, Lindsay (the late Jason) Boyet and Joseph (Carrie) Alfred; cherished PaPa of Tyler, Caitlyn, Sam and the late Noah Bartsch, Jillian and Sydney Boyet and Julia Jean Alfred; our dear son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel on Thursday 9/30 from 4-8PM with a service at 7PM. Burial will be in Marmaduke, AR.