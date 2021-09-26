Menu
Neal B. Alfred
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Alfred, Neal B.

on September 18, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Marilyn J. "Jeannie" Alfred (nee Utley); loving father of Amanda (Bryan) Bartsch, Lindsay (the late Jason) Boyet and Joseph (Carrie) Alfred; cherished PaPa of Tyler, Caitlyn, Sam and the late Noah Bartsch, Jillian and Sydney Boyet and Julia Jean Alfred; our dear son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel on Thursday 9/30 from 4-8PM with a service at 7PM. Burial will be in Marmaduke, AR.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
30
Service
7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. I used to bring my boys into Karens to see your Mom and buy Avon from her. Such a sweet lady. Greg and I would run into your Dad and he was always so pleasant. They are together again. With Deepest Sympathy Debbie, Greg, Gregory and Michael
The Arnold Family
September 30, 2021
