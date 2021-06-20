Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Neva "Toodie" McVicar
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

McVicar, Neva "Toodie"

passed away, Friday, June 18, 2021 at the age of 103. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" McVicar; dearest mother of Betty Halker and Douglas (Vicki) McVicar; dear grandmother of Susan (Jeff) Green, David Halker, Rebecca Halker and Sandy (Roy) Ruoff; great-grandmother of Corbin (Natalie) Green, Ethan Halker and Elie Green; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, June 22, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Kirkwood. If desired, contributions may be made to Valley Park United Methodist Church. Visitation Monday, June 21, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Jun
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family,
Neva was one of my mother-in-law's best friends as part of the Teddy Bears. I have enjoyed corresponding with Neva at Christmas and last year she explained how Sally got her nickname. When this year's card was returned I found this obituary. My condolences.
Dory Hyde
January 4, 2022
Toodie was my secretary at Vandover and Stanton Elementary for 8 years and my friend for even longer.

I will never forget going with my family to her house for dinner and seeing the slides from her and Bob's great trips!

Tom & Sue Krebs
Coworker
November 25, 2021
We send our love and sympathy to all the family. What an amazing life! We will keep you all in our prayers and close to our hearts.
Dave and Judy Workman
Friend
June 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. She was always pleasant and smiling and sweet to us.
Judy and Dennis Brown
June 21, 2021
Susie, Jeff, Corey & Elie:
Sorry for your loss.
Patrick and Debbie McLaughlin
Debbie McLaughlin
Neighbor
June 21, 2021
We are saddened to hear about Aunt Toodie passing away. She will always be in our hearts and thoughts! Prayers and love to all the family
Curt and Robin Messerla
Family
June 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss She was my first Sunday school teacher at the old Methodist Church On vest ave
Larry Hedrick
June 21, 2021
To my 'adopted Gma! ❤ and neighbor. I will miss you and in my heart you will always be my beloved neighbor.
Jackie Benedick
Friend
June 20, 2021
She was a good neighbor and friend of our family and I remember her always with a smile and would give great hugs...She lived across from the elementary school where she worked as the Principal's secretary. She is with Bob now and we will all miss her til we meet again.....
David Hull
Neighbor
June 20, 2021
Jean green
June 20, 2021
I have known Tooti for a long time. She was a lovely lady & I’m sure God welcomes her.
Jane Wulle.
Jane Wulle
Friend
June 20, 2021
She would always have a smile for u when she saw u in the morning at school. Have a lot of fond memories of her. My mom and her were good friends. Always talked about flowers and gardening. Prayers to the family
Kathi Bobb
Friend
June 20, 2021
Ms. McVicar made a positive impact on so many children at Vandover Elementary. She is one of my fondest memories. My sympathies to the family.
Dawn Kallbrier
Student
June 20, 2021
