McVicar, Neva "Toodie"

passed away, Friday, June 18, 2021 at the age of 103. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" McVicar; dearest mother of Betty Halker and Douglas (Vicki) McVicar; dear grandmother of Susan (Jeff) Green, David Halker, Rebecca Halker and Sandy (Roy) Ruoff; great-grandmother of Corbin (Natalie) Green, Ethan Halker and Elie Green; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, June 22, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Kirkwood. If desired, contributions may be made to Valley Park United Methodist Church. Visitation Monday, June 21, from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.